Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price in India, specifications compared

1 / 5

Introduction

Realme today launched two new phones in India. The latest Realme Narzo 10 is priced at 11,999, whereas the Narzo 10A price in India is set at 8,499. Customers can get it in two colors, including That White and That Green. The Realme Narzo 10 is set to go on sale in India on May 18, and the more affordable version will be available from May 22. Here, we will be talking about the Realme Narzo 10, and how it fairs against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. The latter is currently listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 11,990.