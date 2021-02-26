Realme Narzo 30 Pro alternatives to look at: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Moto G 5G and more

Realme just launched the Narzo 30 Pro in India with a 120Hz display, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging, and more exciting features to look at under Rs 20,000. However, if you aim for more options to look at in the same budget, here are our top picks as Realme Narzo 30 Pro alternatives.

Vanshika Malhotra



@vanshika1606

@vanshika1606 Published on: February 26, 2021 3:54 PM IST