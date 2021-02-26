Realme Narzo 30 Pro alternatives to look at: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Moto G 5G and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is still an option to consider if you need a MIUI experience, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 33W fast charging, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, and an attractive design. It starts at Rs 14999.
Motorola Moto G 5G
The Moto G 5G is a worthy Realme Narzo 30 Pro alternative as it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, a near-stock Android experience, and more. It is currently priced at Rs 19999.
You Might be Interested
20499
21999
20999
19999
16999