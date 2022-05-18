Realme Narzo 50 Pro: Price and specifications
The Realme Narzo 50 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor and Arm Mali-G68 GPU that are coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The sports a triple rear camera consisting of a 48MP primary lens + 8MP wide-angle lens + 4cm macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Dart charge technology. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)
Realme Narzo 50 Pro: Design
The Realme Narzo 50 Pro comes with a plastic back with a gradient Kevlar texture. Realme says that this texture disappears at the camera position to bring the concise visual experience. Besides that the phone is 7.99mm thin and it weighs just 181 grams. In experience, the phone is extremely comfortable to hold and use. It fits in the palm of your hands perfectly, which lets you use it, even with a single hand, easily. What adds to the design element is its light body that won’t tire your hands even on prolonged usage. Coming to the back, the phone sure looks nice and kevlar design is good at warding off fingerprint marks. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)