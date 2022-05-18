2 / 5

Realme Narzo 50 Pro: Design

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro comes with a plastic back with a gradient Kevlar texture. Realme says that this texture disappears at the camera position to bring the concise visual experience. Besides that the phone is 7.99mm thin and it weighs just 181 grams. In experience, the phone is extremely comfortable to hold and use. It fits in the palm of your hands perfectly, which lets you use it, even with a single hand, easily. What adds to the design element is its light body that won’t tire your hands even on prolonged usage. Coming to the back, the phone sure looks nice and kevlar design is good at warding off fingerprint marks. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)