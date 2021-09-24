1 / 6

Realme Narzo 50A design

Realme Narzo 50A comes in two colour options including oxygen blue and oxygen green. The one featured in this article is the blue option, which looks quite different and stands out from the crowded budget smartphone space. The newly launched budget smartphone includes a matte finish back cover made of polycarbonate and a massive camera bump paired with fingerprint sensor. The narzo logo also sits on the big square camera bump. On the front, the phone includes a waterdrop notch with a selfie shooter and at the top of it there’s the speaker grill.