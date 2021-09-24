Realme Narzo 50A design
Realme Narzo 50A comes in two colour options including oxygen blue and oxygen green. The one featured in this article is the blue option, which looks quite different and stands out from the crowded budget smartphone space. The newly launched budget smartphone includes a matte finish back cover made of polycarbonate and a massive camera bump paired with fingerprint sensor. The narzo logo also sits on the big square camera bump. On the front, the phone includes a waterdrop notch with a selfie shooter and at the top of it there’s the speaker grill.
Realme Narzo 50A camera bump
The Realme Narzo 50A looks very different from the competition, all thanks to that massive camera bump at the rear panel. Although the design looks unique but not very soothing to the eyes in my opinion. The smartphone includes a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera system consisting of a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the Realme Narzo 50A includes an 8-megapixel shooter.