Realme Narzo 50A Prime Design

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports a metallic chassis with a plastic back with a flat-screen design. At the back, you will find a triple rear camera setup that is housed inside a rectangular rear camera setup with a silver casing. On the right side, you will find the home button that also houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the left, you get the volume rockers and the SIM-card tray. And on the bottom you get a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-C port and the speaker grille. Overall, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is a good looking smartphone, especially for a device at its price point. However, the back of the phone is a fingerprint magnet that is difficult to clean. And Realme doesn’t make it easier to keep the phone clean by shipping a silicon case inside the box. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)