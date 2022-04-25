Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications
The Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 processor that is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It runs the Android 11 OS. Coming to the camera, the Narzo 50A Prime sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a B&W sensor and a macro sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera. The Narzo 50A Prime is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for an 18W charger. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)
Realme Narzo 50A Prime Design
The Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports a metallic chassis with a plastic back with a flat-screen design. At the back, you will find a triple rear camera setup that is housed inside a rectangular rear camera setup with a silver casing. On the right side, you will find the home button that also houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the left, you get the volume rockers and the SIM-card tray. And on the bottom you get a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-C port and the speaker grille. Overall, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is a good looking smartphone, especially for a device at its price point. However, the back of the phone is a fingerprint magnet that is difficult to clean. And Realme doesn’t make it easier to keep the phone clean by shipping a silicon case inside the box. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)