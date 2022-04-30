1 / 5

Realme Pad Mini Design

The Realme Pad Mini is 211.8mm long and 124.48mm wide and it comes with a slim profile of 7.6mm. It comes with an aluminium chassis with flat edges. This metallic design ensures that the back of the tab remains smudge free no matter how rugged the usage is. At the back, you will find a single camera that is encased inside a slim camera module. On the right side you get the home button and volume rockers and on the left there is a SIM card tray for LTE connectivity. On the top you will find a 3.5mm jack along with a speaker grille and at the bottom you will find the USB Type-C port with another speaker grille. Overall, the Realme Pad Mini offers beautiful design that is capable of withstanding the daily wear and tear. However, it does look quite similar to the 5th-gen iPad Air barring a couple of changes. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)