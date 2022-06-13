Realme pad mini
Realme Pad Mini comes with an aluminum alloy body with a 7.6mm thin profile. It comes with a 8.7-inch WXGA+ full screen LCD display with a nano-edge, a resolution of up to 1340 × 800 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent, and a peak brightness of 360 nits. On the performance front, the Realme Pad Mini is powered by the 6nm Unisoc T616 system-on-chip that clocks a top speed of up to 2.0GHz. This processor is coupled with the Mali G51 GPU reaches clock speeds of up to 750MHz. Additionally users get up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB storage space.
Samsung galaxy tab a7 lite
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite measures 212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0mm and comes with an 8.7–inch (1340×800 pixels) screen. The tablet comes with Dual Speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. The device is powered by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 15W Adaptive Fast Charging. Connectivity options include Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack, LTE, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth v5.0 among others. The device also sports up to 64GB of internal storage and will allow you the expand the storage up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.