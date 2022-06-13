1 / 5

Realme pad mini

Realme Pad Mini comes with an aluminum alloy body with a 7.6mm thin profile. It comes with a 8.7-inch WXGA+ full screen LCD display with a nano-edge, a resolution of up to 1340 × 800 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent, and a peak brightness of 360 nits. On the performance front, the Realme Pad Mini is powered by the 6nm Unisoc T616 system-on-chip that clocks a top speed of up to 2.0GHz. This processor is coupled with the Mali G51 GPU reaches clock speeds of up to 750MHz. Additionally users get up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB storage space.