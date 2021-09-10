Realme Pad: Price in India
Realme Pad is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage (Wi-Fi only) variant, at Rs 15,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage option (LTE + Wi-Fi), and at Rs 17,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant (LTE + Wi-Fi).
Realme Pad: Availability Details
The device is being made available in Real Grey and Real Gold colour options. Realme Pad Wi-Fi only variant will be made available at a later date, whereas, the LTE variants will go on sale starting September 16 via Flipkart, Realme.com and stores.