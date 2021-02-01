2 / 4

Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch on February 2

Samsung Galaxy M02 set to launch in India on February 2, on the same day when Poco M3 will launch. The Samsung phone will be available on Amazon India once it goes official in the country at 1PM tomorrow. The Galaxy M02 will be a toned-down version of the Galaxy M02s that launched in India earlier this month. The Galaxy M02s starts at a price of Rs 8,999. The smartphone will be priced under Rs 7,000, Amazon has revealed. With the Galaxy M02, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will aim to take on the likes of other entry-level devices including the Redmi 9 series, Realme C series, among others.