Realme X7 Pro launched in India at Rs 29,999, here's a look at what it offers

Realme X7 Pro display
The relame X7 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1800 pixels. It offers a 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio with a sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The smartphone offers a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The highlight feature about the phone is that it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate which is at par with flagships.
Realme X7 Pro performance
In terms of performance, the realme X7 Pro comes with a 7-nanometer Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor bundled with 8GB of RAM and 128B if in-built storage. The smartphone comes with Android 10 out-of-the-box on top of realme UI v1.0.