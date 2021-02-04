Realme X7 Pro launched in India at Rs 29,999, here's a look at what it offers

1 / 5

Realme X7 Pro display

The relame X7 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1800 pixels. It offers a 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio with a sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The smartphone offers a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The highlight feature about the phone is that it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate which is at par with flagships.