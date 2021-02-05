Looking for the Realme X7 Pro alternatives? Here are some options you can try

OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24999
OnePlus Nord is currently the direct competitor to the Realme X7 Pro. With quad rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, the goodness of OxygenOS, the device is one of the options you can definitely go for if you don't want the Realme X7 Pro
Realme X3 SuperZoom starts at Rs 27999
Realme X3 SuperZoom comes from the same Realme land but offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, up to 60x zoom, better cameras, and pretty good 30W fast charging. This is a definite option you can still go for.
You Might be Interested
42500
27999
37999
35999
24999
29999