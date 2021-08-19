Redmi 10 launched globally
Redmi 10 has been launched in the global market and is expected to arrive in India very soon. The Redmi 9 successor offers a powerful set of specifications coupled with an impressive design. The budget Redmi smartphone features a Redmi Note 10-like design and a much upgraded set of specifications when compared to the predecessor.
Redmi 10 specifications
The Redmi 10 budget smartphone offers a power set of specifications including a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90hz screen refresh rate, and a centered punch-hole. The budget smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Some of the key specs of the Redmi 10 include MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS, 50-megapixel quad rear camera system (50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP), an 8-megapixel front camera, a 5000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support.