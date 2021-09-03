Redmi 10 Prime in-pics: Here's a close look at the new budget Redmi smartphone

Redmi 10 Prime launched in India
Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched its latest Redmi 10 Prime smartphone in India. It appears to be a tweaked version of the Redmi 10, which launched globally last month. The device comes with a 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery.
Redmi 10 Prime: Price in India
Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available in Astral White, Bifrost White, and Phantom Black colour options. It will be made available via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, and major retail outlets across the country starting September 7.