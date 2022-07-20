Redmi K50i has arrived
The all-new Redmi K50i has a lot of hope riding on it. It breaks Redmi's fast since 2019 when the last K-series phone arrived. The Redmi K50i goes big on performance, especially gaming, thanks to the Dimensity 8100 processor and a 144Hz display. But other hardware inside the phone, such as a 5080mAh battery, make it more appealing.
Redmi K50i s crisp display
You get a 6.6-inch FullHD+ FFS display on the Redmi K50i. It is slightly better than an IPS display, but not as good as an OLED panel. But that should not be a problem. The 144Hz refresh rate makes it good for gaming, while support for Dolby Vision is what binge-watchers will like.