2 / 5

Redmi K50i s crisp display

You get a 6.6-inch FullHD+ FFS display on the Redmi K50i. It is slightly better than an IPS display, but not as good as an OLED panel. But that should not be a problem. The 144Hz refresh rate makes it good for gaming, while support for Dolby Vision is what binge-watchers will like.