Redmi Note 10S available with massive discount on Amazon: Check offer, new price after discount

Redmi Note 10S original price in India
Redmi Note 10S comes in two variants in India: base model with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 14,999 and top-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 15,999.
Redmi Note 10S discount offer on Amazon
Redmi Note 10S is available with discount on Amazon India website. The offer is a part of Mobile Savings day sale. During the sale, the Redmi Note 10S is available with Rs 1,000 instant discount, but there’s a catch. The offer is applicable only on shopping with HDFC credit card and also on EMI transaction.