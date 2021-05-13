Redmi Note 10S
Xiaomi has finally launched its Redmi Note 10S in India. Key features of the device include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, an IP53 dust and water resistance rating, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and stereo speakers.
Redmi Note 10S Price in India
Redmi Note 10S starts at Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It is also available in a 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant priced at Rs 15,999. The device will be made available in the country starting May 18 via Mi.com, Amazon and offline stores.