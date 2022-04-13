Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Design
Redmi may not have tweaked the internal much, but it has definitely changed the look of the phone. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with a glass back with plastic edges. The frosted glass finish makes the phone look more premium, especially in the case of the Mirage Blue colour variant. It also makes the phone immune to dust and smudges. You also get a tiered rear-camera setup – same as Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – at the back along with a flat design. The phone is light in weight and comfortable to use. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Display
Coming to the display, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.67-inch super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The phone has extremely thin bezels on the top and on the sides along with a slightly thick chin. There is a punch hole at the top that houses the front camera. Details aside, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a bright and well lit display that doesn’t disappoint even under the sun. The colours are sharp and punchy, which makes watching videos on OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video a delight. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)