1 / 6

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Design

Redmi may not have tweaked the internal much, but it has definitely changed the look of the phone. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with a glass back with plastic edges. The frosted glass finish makes the phone look more premium, especially in the case of the Mirage Blue colour variant. It also makes the phone immune to dust and smudges. You also get a tiered rear-camera setup – same as Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – at the back along with a flat design. The phone is light in weight and comfortable to use. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)