Oppo Reno 7 Series
Oppo Reno 7 series that includes Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 4. For the unversed, the smartphone series debuted in China last year. As per the China variants, Oppo Reno 7 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the Pro model is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC.
Redmi Note 11S
Xiaomi India has confirmed to launch Redmi Note 11S in India on February 9. As per the official teaser, the smartphone will house a quad rear camera setup. It will come in a blue colour option. The smartphone is expected to feature feature a 108-megapixel primary ISOCELL HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV2A macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. Redmi Note 11S might come with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.