Redmi Note 11S

Xiaomi India has confirmed to launch Redmi Note 11S in India on February 9. As per the official teaser, the smartphone will house a quad rear camera setup. It will come in a blue colour option. The smartphone is expected to feature feature a 108-megapixel primary ISOCELL HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV2A macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. Redmi Note 11S might come with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.