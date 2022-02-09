1 / 5

Redmi Note 11S Price in India

Redmi Note 11S has been launched in India today in three variants. The base model of the smartphone with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage comes at a price of Rs 16499. The 6GB + 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM + 128GB model come at a price of Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively. The smartphone comes with features such as a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, 1,080x2,400 pixels screen resolution, 90hz screen refresh rate, 108MP megapixel primary rear camera, 16MP selfie shooter, and more.