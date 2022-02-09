Redmi Note 11S Price in India
Redmi Note 11S has been launched in India today in three variants. The base model of the smartphone with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage comes at a price of Rs 16499. The 6GB + 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM + 128GB model come at a price of Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively. The smartphone comes with features such as a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, 1,080x2,400 pixels screen resolution, 90hz screen refresh rate, 108MP megapixel primary rear camera, 16MP selfie shooter, and more.
Samsung Galaxy M32
Samsung Galaxy M32 was launched in India last year. The smartphone comes at a price of Rs 16,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Samsung phone comes packed with a FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 90hz screen refresh rate, a 6000mah battery with fast charging support, 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, 20-megapixel front shooter and more.
19990