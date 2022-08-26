Poco M4 Pro 5G
Available at a starting price of Rs 12,999, Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 810 octa-core processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also features up to 11GB of expandable RAM. The Poco M4 Pro 5G runs the MIUI 13. On the camera front, the Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. Coming to the battery, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.
Oppo K10
Oppo K10 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. As mentioned before, it is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 5G chipset. Oppo K10 comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. Coming to the battery, the 5G variant of the Oppo K10 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Super VOOC charging technology. It is available at a starting price of Rs 14,990 on Flipkart.