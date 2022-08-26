1 / 5

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Available at a starting price of Rs 12,999, Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 810 octa-core processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also features up to 11GB of expandable RAM. The Poco M4 Pro 5G runs the MIUI 13. On the camera front, the Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. Coming to the battery, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.