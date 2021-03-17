Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and more get price drop in India: Check new prices

2 / 5

Redmi Note 9 Pro price cut

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Originally, the price of the phone is set at Rs. 13,999. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the phone is selling at Rs. 13,999. This model is originally priced at Rs 15,999.