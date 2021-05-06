Redmi Note 10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

Redmi Note 10S Livestream details
The Redmi Note 10S India launch event will begin at 12noon on the company’s official YouTube and social media channel. To launch the smartphone as well as the Redmi smartwatch the company will host a ‘special #LaunchFromHome event'. The event will be streamed live on its social media and YouTube channel.
Redmi Note 10S specifications
The Redmi Note 10S comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED hole-punch display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging feature, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB storage, among others.