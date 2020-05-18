Redmi, Realme prices hiked: These are the new prices of various smartphones

Realme C2 2GB 32GB
The Realme C2 is a budget phone by the brand’s C-series. The 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant of the phone was priced at Rs 6,499 originally. However, the price has now been hiked by Rs 500 and the phone now costs Rs 6,999.
Realme C3 3GB 32GB
The sucessor of the Realme C2, the Realme C3 is a newer budget offering by the brand that was launched this year. The 3GB/32GB storage variant of the phone was originally priced at Rs 7,499 but has seen a price hike of Rs 500. It now costs Rs 7,999.
