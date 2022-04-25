2 / 5

Big and bright display

This Xiaomi smartwatch features a square shaped 1.55-inch TFT LCD display that offers a resolution of 360 x 320 pixels. While personally, I would have loved an AMOLED display , but the given LCD display did not disappoint me. With a peak brightness of 450 nits, the smartwatch was easy to use even in the outdoor settings. However, the smartwatch does not have an adaptive brightness feature, so you will have to manually set it directly from the watch and the option to do that is buried deep down in the settings section. Redmi Watch Lite lacks the always-on display feature that can be a glaring omission for many , but rise to wake feature is still there to make up for it. In my experience I did notice lag in this feature, however, it is not a dealbreaker for me.