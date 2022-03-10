2 / 6

Redmi Watch 2 Lite features

Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with a heart-rate monitor, in-built GPS-based location tracking, and more. SpO2 sensor has been given to monitor blood oxygen in Redmi Watch 2 Lite. It also has the feature of stress monitoring along with sleep tracking. The smartwatch has 100 watch faces, 100 workout modes and 17 professional modes.