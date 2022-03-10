Redmi Watch 2 Lite display
Redmi Watch 2 Lite features a square-shaped 1.55-inch TFT LCD HD display that offers 320 x 360 pixel resolution. As compared to Redmi Watch 2, it is a step-down as the latter features an AMOLED display. The newly launched smartwatch sports a physical button on the right edge.
Redmi Watch 2 Lite features
Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with a heart-rate monitor, in-built GPS-based location tracking, and more. SpO2 sensor has been given to monitor blood oxygen in Redmi Watch 2 Lite. It also has the feature of stress monitoring along with sleep tracking. The smartwatch has 100 watch faces, 100 workout modes and 17 professional modes.