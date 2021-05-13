Redmi Watch
Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched its first smartwatch in India, dubbed Redmi Watch. Key features of the device include 11 sport modes, 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, in-built GPS, 5ATM water resistance and more. It will be made available in three watch case colour options: Ivory, Black and Blue, along with four strap colour options: Ivory, Black, Blue and Olive.
Redmi Watch Price in India
Redmi Watch is priced at Rs 3,999 for the sole 20mm size option. It will go up against the Realme Watch and the Amazfit Bip U Pro in the country. It will be made available via Mi.com, Flipkart and offline stores. The device will be made available on sale starting May 25.