Jio 5G launch event: How to watch, JioPhone 5G, Jio laptop, other expected announcements

Jio 5G phone launch expected

Reliance is expected to announce a cheaper 5G phone at the AGM tomorrow. Jio 5G phone will be a result of the partnership between Jio and Google, announced at the last year's AGM. Recently, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a media interview that the tech giant is working closely with Jio to build an affordable 5G Android phone. The specs and price are yet to be announced yet. Reports suggest that the Jio 5G phone will be priced under Rs 5,000 and in that case this phone can turn out to be a game changer.