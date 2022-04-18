Kwid Electric Launched
Renault Kwid’s electric avatar has finally been unveiled. While we don’t have it for the Indian market, the car is expected to make its debut here this year. The Kwid has been launched as Kwid E-Tech in Brazil. The electric vehicle has been launched at a price of 142,990 (roughly Rs 23.2 lakh). We hope this steep price tag does not come along with the units sold in India.
Kwid Electric Front Grill
Renault Kwid E-Tech looks a lot like the ICE variant with an almost identical silhouette. We’ve also seen the same design language in the Dacia Spring EV which is also an electric car based on the ICE variant of the car. The most striking difference is the front grill which is completely sealed. The car was first revealed with this design at the Auto Show 2020 under the codename K-ZE.