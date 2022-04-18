2 / 5

Kwid Electric Front Grill

Renault Kwid E-Tech looks a lot like the ICE variant with an almost identical silhouette. We’ve also seen the same design language in the Dacia Spring EV which is also an electric car based on the ICE variant of the car. The most striking difference is the front grill which is completely sealed. The car was first revealed with this design at the Auto Show 2020 under the codename K-ZE.