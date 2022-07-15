Royal Enfield Classic 350
The Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1.9 lakh-2.2 lakh. The Classic 350 is Powered by the modern, globally appreciated 349cc air-oil cooled single cylinder engine, launched recently on the Meteor. With the 349cc, fuel-injected, air/oil cooled engine, the Classic generates a power of 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and a torque of 27Nm at 4000rpm. With the primary balancer shaft that cuts down the vibrations, the reborn Classic feels smooth and well-mannered on road. The gear shifting is crisp and smooth, thanks to the optimized 5-speed gearbox that ensures strong in-city acceleration, as well as a relaxed ride at cruising speed.
Honda H ness
Honda H’ness CB350 managed to sell a respectable 3,308 units in May. The H’ness is priced between Rs 1.95 lakh and Rs 2.05 lakh. The H’ness - CB350 comes with powerful 350cc, air cooled 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology. It delivers a category leading max torque of 30 Nm@3000 rpm. H’ness - CB350 comes with a large tailpipe of 45mm. A single one-chamber structure in the expansion chamber helps deliver a rich thumping exhaust note when you wind on the throttle. Exhaust pipes are double skinned to prevent heat discoloration and intact the visual appeal for long.