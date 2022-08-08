1 / 5

Jawa 42

The Jawa Forty-Two was first launched in India in 2018 and the new model comes with three new colour options - Orion Red, Sirius White and AllStar Black, a blacked-out paint theme, minor cosmetic updates along with blacked-out 13-inch alloy wheels priced at Rs 1,83,942 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is powered by a 293cc liquid-cooled and fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that delivers 27.33 PS of power and 27.02 Nm of torque. Jawa says that the throttle response has been improved with the 2021 iteration of the motorcycle. The new 42 rides on 13-spoke alloy wheels, developed specifically for the motorcycle, shod with tubeless tyres. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a trip meter now as standard.