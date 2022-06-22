Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350 managed to sell nearly 30,000 units in May 2022. The Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1.9 lakh-2.2 lakh. The Classic 350 is Powered by the modern, globally appreciated 349cc air-oil cooled single cylinder engine, launched recently on the Meteor. With the 349cc, fuel-injected, air/oil cooled engine, the Classic generates a power of 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and a torque of 27Nm at 4000rpm. With the primary balancer shaft that cuts down the vibrations, the reborn Classic feels smooth and well-mannered on road. The gear shifting is crisp and smooth, thanks to the optimized 5-speed gearbox that ensures strong in-city acceleration, as well as a relaxed ride at cruising speed.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Priced between Rs 2.05 lakh-2.21 lakh, the Meteor 350 managed to sell 8,209 units in May 2022. Meteor 350 is powered by an all-new 349 CC single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC engine which produces peak power of 20.2 BHP and 27 Nm peak torque. The bike comes with 41 mm telescopic front forks and rear twin tube shock absorbers with 6-step preload adjustability. Meteor 350 comes with standard dual-channel ABS with a 300 mm front disc & 270 mm rear disc. Bike also comes paired with 19 front and 17 rear alloy wheels.