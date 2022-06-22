1 / 5

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 managed to sell nearly 30,000 units in May 2022. The Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1.9 lakh-2.2 lakh. The Classic 350 is Powered by the modern, globally appreciated 349cc air-oil cooled single cylinder engine, launched recently on the Meteor. With the 349cc, fuel-injected, air/oil cooled engine, the Classic generates a power of 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and a torque of 27Nm at 4000rpm. With the primary balancer shaft that cuts down the vibrations, the reborn Classic feels smooth and well-mannered on road. The gear shifting is crisp and smooth, thanks to the optimized 5-speed gearbox that ensures strong in-city acceleration, as well as a relaxed ride at cruising speed.