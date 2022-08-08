1/8
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro Dapper Ash
Price: Rs 1,63,900 (Ex-showroom Chennai) Royal Enfield has finally launched Hunter 350 in India. The new bike is the cheapest in the Royal Enfield line-up. The new Hunter 350 comes in two broad variants. The Metro series and the Retro series.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro Dapper Grey
Price: Rs 1,65,736 (Ex-showroom Chennai) The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by the J-series engine which also does duty in the new Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. However, the lower weight of the new bike may make it feel a bit more agile, when compared to the Classic 350 or Meteor 350.