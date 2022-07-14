Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfiled is getting extremely bullish for the Indian market by launching one new model after the other. After the Scram, RE enthusiasts can expect the launch of the Hunter 350. The testing mule of the bike has been spotted numerous times on Indian roads. It will be featuring the same 350cc engine that does duty on the Meteor and the new Classic.
Bajaj Pulsar 250 Eclipse Edition
The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 Eclipse Edition is also expected to garner a lot of attention. The bike has been teased by the company and is expected to be revealed soon. As the name suggests, the new bike will be dominantly black in colour. In terms of design, the new Pulsar is expected to look similar to the Pulsar N250.