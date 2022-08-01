Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 will be positioned higher than the current 650 twins. This new Royal Enfield motorcycle may come with 648 cc parallel-twin, fuel-injected engine that is air-oil cooled. It produces 47 Ps of max power and a peak torque output of 52 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist function. The engine is known for its smoothness and rumble. Royal Enfield has specifically tuned the engine to produce 80 percent of torque at 2,500 rpm.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a highly anticipated motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be the third instalment in the company’s 650cc lineup. The new Shotgun 650 will likely be positioned as a roadster as Royal Enfield also has the Super Meteor 650 on the list. For power e familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine will be utilised. It produces a maximum power output of just over 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque in the 650 Twins.