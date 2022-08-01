2 / 5

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a highly anticipated motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be the third instalment in the company’s 650cc lineup. The new Shotgun 650 will likely be positioned as a roadster as Royal Enfield also has the Super Meteor 650 on the list. For power e familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine will be utilised. It produces a maximum power output of just over 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque in the 650 Twins.