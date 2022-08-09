2 / 5

TVS Ronin

The new TVS Ronin 225 bike has been launched at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. TVS Motor Company has launched a total of three new variants and each variant is offered in two distinct colours. The top variant of the Ronin has been priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The new TVS Ronin 225 bike has been launched at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. TVS Motor Company has launched a total of three new variants and each variant is offered in two distinct colours. The top variant of the Ronin has been priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).