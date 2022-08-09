Royal Enfield Hunter 350
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro Factory Series has been introduced in two colours and the Hunter 350 Metro Dapper series has been introduced in three colours. The top variant Rebel Series is available with three colour options. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets the same engine as the Classic 350 and Meteor 350. The engine produces 20.2 bhp power and 27Nm of peak torque. The chassis has been modified a little to reduce the overall wheelbase of the bike. The shorter wheelbase will make the bike more maneuverable in corners.
TVS Ronin
The new TVS Ronin 225 bike has been launched at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. TVS Motor Company has launched a total of three new variants and each variant is offered in two distinct colours. The top variant of the Ronin has been priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).