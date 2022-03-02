Tesla
Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, SpaceX has delivered Starlink satellite internet terminals to help restore the internet in the worn-torn country. Similarly, Tesla has announced that its supercharging public stations will be free for regions bordering Ukraine to reduce transportation costs for Tesla owners. (Image: Pixabay)
Airbnb
Airbnb has announced that it will provide free temporary housing to 1,00,000 refugees from Ukraine. The entire cost of their stay will be covered by the company. (Image: Pixabay)