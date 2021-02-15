Samsung Days Sale: Discount of up to Rs 20,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, M31, F41, Galaxy S21+ and more

1 / 6

Samsung GalaxyS21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is currently retailing at its original price of Rs 1,05,999 for the base model. However, you can get a discount of up to Rs 20,000 on the device. Samsung is offering an exchange of up to Rs 10,000 and an additional cashback offer of Rs 10,000. The cashback offer is applicable on HDFC credit and debit cards. For a price of Rs 85,999, it really seems a good deal as you can get a premium flagship with 100x zooming capability, power-packed hardware, 120Hz refresh rate QHD+ display, S Pen, and 5000mAh battery with 25W charging support.