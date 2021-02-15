Samsung Days Sale: Discount of up to Rs 20,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, M31, F41, Galaxy S21+ and more

Samsung GalaxyS21 Ultra
The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is currently retailing at its original price of Rs 1,05,999 for the base model. However, you can get a discount of up to Rs 20,000 on the device. Samsung is offering an exchange of up to Rs 10,000 and an additional cashback offer of Rs 10,000. The cashback offer is applicable on HDFC credit and debit cards. For a price of Rs 85,999, it really seems a good deal as you can get a premium flagship with 100x zooming capability, power-packed hardware, 120Hz refresh rate QHD+ display, S Pen, and 5000mAh battery with 25W charging support.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 4
Similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the Galaxy S21+ 5G comes with an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000. HDFC debit and credit card holders can avail an additional cashback of Rs 7,000 which makes a total discount of Rs 17,000. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 81,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The Galaxy S21+ 5G features a minimal bezel Infinity-O display, IP68 rated water resistance, triple rear camera, Exynos 2110 chip, and 4800mAh battery.
