Samsung Galaxy A12 alternatives under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Poco M3 Pro, and more

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T, the affordable 5G phone features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Driving the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM. It offers a 48MP triple camera array and a 5,000mAh battery. Price starts from Rs 13,999.