Samsung Galaxy A12 alternatives under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Poco M3 Pro, and more

Redmi Note 10T 5G
Redmi Note 10T, the affordable 5G phone features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Driving the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM. It offers a 48MP triple camera array and a 5,000mAh battery. Price starts from Rs 13,999.
Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro, the brand's first 5G device houses the same mobile platform as the Redmi Note 10T 5G. The phone sports a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 48MP triple camera system, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. Price starts at Rs 13,999.