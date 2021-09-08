1 / 6

Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes in two variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes at a price of Rs 35,999. The top-end model of the smartphone with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 37,499. As a part of the launch offer, buyers shopping with HDFC Bank cards can get a cashback of Rs. 3,000. Additionally, there will also be an upgrade bonus of Rs 3,000 for customers exchanging their old phones.