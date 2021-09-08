Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes in two variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes at a price of Rs 35,999. The top-end model of the smartphone with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 37,499. As a part of the launch offer, buyers shopping with HDFC Bank cards can get a cashback of Rs. 3,000. Additionally, there will also be an upgrade bonus of Rs 3,000 for customers exchanging their old phones.
Samsung Galaxy A52s performance
Samsung Galaxy A52s is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone comes in two RAM and storage options including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It comes with support for expandable storage via microSD card (up to 1TB).