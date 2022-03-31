Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Bigger battery, smooth performance; but is it worth buying?

1 / 6

Design

The new Galaxy A53 5G gets a rectangular chassis with flat sides. The glossy frame attracts fingerprints and smudges. The design is nothing new, although Samsung has ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack this time. The camera island has a seamless design giving a visual appeal to it and the pastel colours just add to the glamour. The flat sides, however, make it uncomfortable to use the device with a single hand.