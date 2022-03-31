Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Bigger battery, smooth performance; but is it worth buying?

Design
The new Galaxy A53 5G gets a rectangular chassis with flat sides. The glossy frame attracts fingerprints and smudges. The design is nothing new, although Samsung has ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack this time. The camera island has a seamless design giving a visual appeal to it and the pastel colours just add to the glamour. The flat sides, however, make it uncomfortable to use the device with a single hand.
Display
When it comes to display, Samsung always tops the chart with its AMOLED panel. The Galaxy A53 5G is no different, it gets a pleasing 6.5-inch AMOLED screen that renders refresh rate by up to 120Hz. The panel gets sufficiently bright outdoors and yields vibrant colours. The decent stereo sound further enhances the viewing experience.