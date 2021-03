Samsung has just launched the Galaxy A72 (along with the Galaxy A52) in India as part of the Galaxy A series. Both devices fall in the mid-range price segment and come with highlighting features such as a 90Hz display, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP67 water resistance, and more. Here's a look at the new Samsung mid-ranger in the country.

Vanshika Malhotra



@vanshika1606

@vanshika1606 Published on: March 19, 2021 10:39 PM IST