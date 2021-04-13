Samsung Galaxy Book Pro
Samsung is currently working on its Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops, which are expected to launch later this year. Live images of the same have now been leaked on the SafetyKorea certification website, and they look quite similar to the leaked renders posted by tipster Evan Blass. (Image: SafetyKorea)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
The company is expected to launch its Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 along with rumoured Galaxy Book Go on April 14 during its PC Unpacked event. (Image: SafetyKorea)