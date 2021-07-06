Samsung Galaxy F22 top 5 alternatives: Poco M3, Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 5G, more

Poco M3
Poco M3 is one of the top alternatives of the Samsung Galaxy F22 phone. The Poco phone includes a 6.53-inch display, a 6000mAh battery with fast charging support, up to 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, Snapdragon 662 SoC, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, and more. The Poco M3 starts at a price of Rs 10,999 and goes up to Rs 11,999.
Redmi Note 10
The Redmi Note 10 starts at a price of Rs 12,999 for the base model. As far as the specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 comes packed with a 6.43-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, 13-megapixel selfie camera, 5000mAh battery and much more.
