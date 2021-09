1 / 5

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy F42 5G for a price of Rs 20,999 for the 6GB/128GB version and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB/128GB version. Consumers can grab the handset at an introductory offer of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on October 2.