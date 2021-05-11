Galaxy F52 5G shows up on Weibo
Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy F52 5G smartphone later this month. Ahead of the launch, the device has surfaced on Weibo in live images along with the price. The device images look similar to the ones we saw earlier in a TENAA listing. (Image: Weibo)
Galaxy F52 5G price leaked
According to the Weibo post, the device will be priced at Yuan 2,000 (approximately Rs 22,846). There might be more RAM/storage versions of the device priced differently. (Image: Weibo)