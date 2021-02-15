Samsung Galaxy F62 alternatives: Moto G 5G, OnePlus Nord, Realme X3 SuperZoom

Moto G 5G
One of the best competitor device of the Samsung Galaxy F62 is the Moto G5G that launched in India late last year. The Moto G 5G comes at a price starting at Rs 20,999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone packs Snapdragon 750G processor, 5000mAh battery, 20W fast charging support, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, among others.
Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51 is another alternative to Galaxy F62. The M51 is available at a price starting at Rs 22,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Some of the key specs of the smartphone includes: 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 6.7-inch sAMOLED display, 7000mAh battery, among others.
