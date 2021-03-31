Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: How these budget phones compare

1 / 5

Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Redmi Note 10 Design build

Both budget smartphones are built well for the price they come for. However, the Samsung phone feels slightly bulky in comparison. The Redmi Note 10 is a compact smartphone and very easy to use with one hand. It also feels super light despite the big battery inside. In my opinion, the Note 10 looks premium for the price tag of Rs 11,999 while the Samsung phone looks like any other budget device available in India right now.