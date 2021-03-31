Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: How these budget phones compare

Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Redmi Note 10 Design build
Both budget smartphones are built well for the price they come for. However, the Samsung phone feels slightly bulky in comparison. The Redmi Note 10 is a compact smartphone and very easy to use with one hand. It also feels super light despite the big battery inside. In my opinion, the Note 10 looks premium for the price tag of Rs 11,999 while the Samsung phone looks like any other budget device available in India right now.
Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Redmi Note 10 Screen
The Redmi Note 10 looks promising in this department. It comes packed with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The phone features a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer on top. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy M12 includes a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display, a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
