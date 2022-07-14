2 / 5

Poco X3

Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, which supports 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz sampling rate, and HDR10 certification. There is no AMOLED display and you get LCD panel. For the protection of the screen, the phone gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor, which comes with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB RAM. For storage, you have 64GB and 128GB options, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone features a quad rear camera setup on this phone. The main lens is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682. Additionally, the phone has a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, users get a 20-megapixel lens, which is housed in the cut out. The phone has a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging via USB Type C.