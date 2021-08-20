Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is launching in India: Launch date, expected specs and price

2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications

Ahead of the official launch, all the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G have leaked online. The smartphone is tipped to come packed with a a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity-V HD+ display, 60Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 custom skin, 5000mAh battery a 48MP quad rear camera system, 13MP front shooter, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.