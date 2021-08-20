Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is launching in India: Launch date, expected specs and price

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch date
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone is set to launch in India next week. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has announced that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 5G phone will launch in India on August 25. Once the phone goes official, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be up for grabs on Amazon India website and Samsung India’s official e-store.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications
Ahead of the official launch, all the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G have leaked online. The smartphone is tipped to come packed with a a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity-V HD+ display, 60Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 custom skin, 5000mAh battery a 48MP quad rear camera system, 13MP front shooter, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.