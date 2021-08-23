2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specs revealed

Samsung has already revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming 5G smartphone ahead of the official launch. The smartphone has been confirmed to offer a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC with support for 5G 12 Bands support. Rumours and leaks have also revealed some of the key details of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. As per leaks, the smartphone will come packed with a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity-V HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate, Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 custom skin, a 5000mAh battery, a 48MP quad rear camera system, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage and more.